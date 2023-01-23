Berlin Film Festival Competition Lineup Revealed  – The Hamden Journal

The Berlin Film Festival unveiled the titles selected for its official competition as well as its sidebar Encounters competitive section this morning. Scroll down for the full lineup.

The festival takes place February 16 to 26.

Organizers have already announced more than 100 titles across sidebars spanning Panorama, Forum, Berlinale Special, Berlinale Series, and the youth-focused Generation.

As previously announced, Kristen Stewart will lead this year’s International Jury, and Rebecca Miller’s latest film She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway, will open the festival. The film will screen as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.

Other headline Berlin premieres include Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv’s latest pic Golda, starring Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, and Liev Schreiber. The film follows the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, former Israeli prime minister, faced during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Mirren stars as Meir. Jane Hooks and Michael Kuhn are producers on the pic. Embankment is handling sales.

Steven Spielberg will be this year’s headline guest as he heads to Berlin to be feted with the festival’s Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. He will also screen his latest awards contender, The Fabelmans.

Check out the full lineup below:

International Competition

20,000 Species of Bees, Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

The Shadowless Tower, Zhang Lu

Till the End of the Night, Christoph Hochhausler

BlackBerry, Matt Johnson

Disco Boy, Giacomo Abbruzzese

The Plough, Philippe Garrel

Encounters

The Klezmer Project, Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann

The Adults, Dustin Guy Defa

The Echo, Tatiana Huezo

Here, Bas Devos

In The Blind Spot, Ayse Polat

The Cage is Looking for a Bird, Malika Musaeva

My Worst Enemy, Mehran Tamadon

White Plastic Sky, Tibor Banoczki and Sarolta Szabo

In Water, Hong Sangsoo

Family Time, Tia Kouvo

The Walls of Bergamo, Stefano Savona

Orlando, My Political Biography, Paul B. Preciado

Samsara, Lois Patino

Eastern Front, Vitaly Manisky, Yevhen Titarenko

Living Bad, Joao Canijo

Absence, Wu Lang