Berlin Film Festival Competition Lineup Revealed  – The Hamden Journal

The Berlin Film Festival unveiled the titles selected for its official competition as well as its sidebar Encounters competitive section this morning. Scroll down for the full lineup.
The festival takes place February 16 to 26.
Organizers have already announced more than 100 titles across sidebars spanning Panorama, Forum, Berlinale Special, Berlinale Series, and the youth-focused Generation.
As previously announced, Kristen Stewart will lead this year’s International Jury, and Rebecca Miller’s latest film She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway, will open the festival. The film will screen as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.
Other headline Berlin premieres include Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv’s latest pic Golda, starring Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, and Liev Schreiber. The film follows the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, former Israeli prime minister, faced during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Mirren stars as Meir. Jane Hooks and Michael Kuhn are producers on the pic. Embankment is handling sales.
Steven Spielberg will be this year’s headline guest as he heads to Berlin to be feted with the festival’s Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. He will also screen his latest awards contender, The Fabelmans.
Check out the full lineup below:
International Competition
20,000 Species of Bees, Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
The Shadowless Tower, Zhang Lu
Till the End of the Night, Christoph Hochhausler
BlackBerry, Matt Johnson
Disco Boy, Giacomo Abbruzzese
The Plough, Philippe Garrel
Encounters
The Klezmer Project, Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann
The Adults, Dustin Guy Defa
The Echo, Tatiana Huezo
Here, Bas Devos
In The Blind Spot, Ayse Polat
The Cage is Looking for a Bird, Malika Musaeva
My Worst Enemy, Mehran Tamadon
White Plastic Sky, Tibor Banoczki and Sarolta Szabo
In Water, Hong Sangsoo
Family Time, Tia Kouvo
The Walls of Bergamo, Stefano Savona
Orlando, My Political Biography, Paul B. Preciado
Samsara, Lois Patino
Eastern Front, Vitaly Manisky, Yevhen Titarenko
Living Bad, Joao Canijo
Absence, Wu Lang