Berlin Film Festival 2022 Unveils New Titles – The Hamden Journal

The Berlin International Film Festival has made a series of additions to its 2022 program, including unveiling the Books At Berlinale industry event lineup and a selection of films for the Forum strand.

As reported yesterday, the festival is slimming down the core days of its film program this year, with all premieres taking place February 10-16, and repeat screenings running 17-20. Cinemas will also be at 50% capacity, among other restrictions.

Also announced yesterday was the opening film, François Ozon’s Peter Von Kant.

Today, the fest has revealed the 10 books that will take part in Books At Berlinale this year, which is part of the Co-Production market and will thus run virtually as per the rest of the industry activity in the European Film Market.

Berlin has also announced a selection of titles in its Forum Special titles, including films that continue the Fiktionsbescheinigung series that began as part of the Berlin Summer Special last year. The series explores the question of how culture in general and cinema in particular are related to society and racism.

Also below are titles from the Forum Expanded and Perspektive Deutsches Kino programs.

Co-Production Market: Books At Berlinale

“The Riff-Raff” / “Die Bagage” (Monika Helfer, Germany), Carl Hanser Verlag / Sibylle Seidel Medienagentur, Germany

“The Sound of the Jaguar’s Roar” / “O som do rugido da onça” (Micheliny Verunschk, Brazil), Companhia das Letras, Brazil

“Mary” (Anne Eekhout, Netherlands), De Bezige Bij, Netherlands

“More Than I Love My Life” (David Grossman, Israel), Deborah Harris Agency, Israel

“The Granddaughter” / “Die Enkelin” (Bernhard Schlink, Germany), Diogenes Verlag, Switzerland

“Spanish Beauty” (Esther García Llovet, Spain), Editorial Anagrama, Spain

“Lack of Light“ / “Das mangelnde Licht” (Nino Haratischwili, Georgia), Graf & Graf Literatur- und Medienagentur, Germany

“The Lamplighters” (Emma Stonex, United Kingdom), Madeleine Milburn Literary, TV & Film Agency, United Kingdom

“Impatients” / “Les Impatientes” (Djaïli Amadou Amal, Cameroon), Mediatoon Audiovisual Rights, France

“Wherever You Are” / “Wo auch immer ihr seid” (Khuê Phạm, Germany), Penguin Random House Verlagsgruppe, Germany

Forum Special

“Fiktionsbescheinigung”

77sqm_9:26min

United Kingdom 2017

by Forensic Architecture

Dilim dönmüyor – Meine Zunge dreht sich nicht (Dilim dönmüyor – My Tongue Does Not Turn)

Germany 2013

by Serpil Turhan

Dreckfresser (Dirt for Dinner)

Germany 2000 (Forum 2001)

by Branwen Okpako

Fremd. Yaban.

Germany 2007

by Hakan Savaş Mican

with İsmail Şahin, Sema Poyraz

In der Wüste

West Germany 1987

by Rafael Fuster Pardo

mit Claudio Caceres Molina, Mustafa Sagili, Adriana Altares

Die leere Mitte (The Empty Center)

Germany 1998

by Hito Steyerl

The Maji-Maji Readings

Germany 2006

by Ricardo Bacallao

with Philippa Ébené, Grada Kilomba

Merry Christmas Deutschland oder Vorlesung zur Geschichtstheorie II

West Germany 1985

by Raoul Peck

Normalität 1–10 (Normality 1–X)

Austria / Germany 1999-2001

by Hito Steyerl

Der schöne Tag (A Fine Day)

Germany 2001 (Forum 2001)

by Thomas Arslan

with Serpil Turhan, Bilge Bingül, Florian Stetter

This Makes Me Want to Predict the Past

Germany / Austria 2019

by Cana Bilir-Meier

with Sosuna Yıldız, Aleyna Osmanoğlu, Berfin Ünsal

Additional Films

Beirut Al Lika (Beirut the Encounter)

Lebanon / Tunisia / Belgium 1981

by Borhane Alaouié

with Haytham Al Amine, Nadine Acoury

Komm mit mir in das Cinema – Die Gregors (Come With Me to the Cinema – The Gregors)

Germany 2022

by Alice Agneskirchner

with Erika Gregor, Ulrich Gregor

West Indies ou les nègres marrons de la Liberté (West Indies)

France / Algeria / Mauretania 1979

by Med Hondo

with Robert Liensol, Hélène Vincent, Toto Bissainthe, Cyril Aventurin, Theo Légetimus

Forum Expanded

Devil’s Peak

USA

by Simon Liu

International premiere

Diva

Switzerland

by Nicolas Cilins

World premiere

Fire Emergencies

USA

by Kevin Jerome Everson

World premiere

Gazing… Unseeing

Netherlands / Egypt

by Mohamed Abdelkarim

World premiere

Home When You Return

USA

by Carl Elsaesser

International premiere

If from Every Tongue It Drips

Canada / United Kingdom / Sri Lanka

by Sharlene Bamboat

European premiere

If Revolution Is a Sickness

USA / Poland

by Diane Severin Nguyen

World premiere

Instant Life

Germany

by Anja Dornieden, Juan David González Monroy, Andrew Kim

World premiere

Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair

Germany / USA

by James Gregory Atkinson

European premiere

Kumbuka

USA / Netherlands / Democratic Republic of Congo

by Petna Ndaliko Katondolo

Majmouan (Subtotals)

Iran / Polen

by Mohammadreza Farzad

World premiere

Moune Ô

Belgium

by Maxime Jean-Baptiste

World premiere

Mun koti (My Home)

Finland

by Azar Saiyar

World premiere

MU/T/T/ER

United Kingdom

by Esther Kondo Heller

O dente do dragão (Dragon Tooth)

Brazil

by Rafael Castanheira Parrode

World premiere

One Big Bag

USA / United Kingdom

by Every Ocean Hughes

World premiere

Parasite Family

Thailand

by Prapat Jiwarangsan

World premiere

Sab changa si (All Was Good)

India

by Teresa A Braggs

World premiere

Sol in the Dark

France

by Mawena Yehouessi

World premiere

Sonne Unter Tage (Sun Under Ground)

Germany

by Mareike Bernien, Alex Gerbaulet

World premiere

Surface Rites

Canada

by Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, Ryan Ferko

World premiere

vs

Austria

by Lydia Nsiah

World premiere

Yarokamena

Colombia / Portugal

by Andrés Jurado

World premiere

Perspektive Deutsches Kino

Echo

Germany

by Mareike Wegener

with Valery Tscheplanowa, Ursula Werner, Andreas Döhler, Felix Römer, Oskar Keymer, Marina Galic

Perspektive Talent: Sabine Panossian (Camera)

World premiere

Gewalten (Forces)

Germany

by Constantin Hatz

with Malte Oskar Frank, Robert Kuchenbuch, Eric Cordes, Paul Wollin, Ben Felipe, Trixi Strobel

Perspektive Talent: Rafael Starman (Camera)

World premiere

Ladies Only

Germany / India

by Rebana Liz John

Documentary form

Europaean premiere

Perspektive Talent: Rebana Liz John (Documentary filmmaking)

Rondo

Germany

by Katharina Rivilis

with Luise Wolfram, Paul Boche, Lucas Englander

World premiere

Schweigend steht der Wald (The Silent Forest)

by Saralisa Volm

with Henriette Confurius, Robert Stadlober, Noah Saavedra, August Zirner, Johanna Bittenbinder

Perspektive Talent: Daniel Kundrat (Editing)

World premiere

Sorry Genosse (Sorry Comrade)

Germany

by Vera Brückner

Documentary form

Perspektive Talent: Fabian Halbig (Production)

World premiere

Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein (We Might as Well Be Dead)

Germany / Romania

by Natalia Sinelnikova

with Ioana Iacob, Pola Geiger, Jörg Schüttauf, Şiir Eloğlu, Moritz Jahn, Susanne Wuest

Opening film

Perspektive Talent: Elisabeth Kozerski (Production design)

World premiere

Guest of Perspektive Deutsches Kino: Prize Donor DEFA-Stiftung

Fallada – letztes Kapitel (Fallada – The Last Chapter)

GDR 1988

by Roland Gräf

with Jörg Gudzuhn, Jutta Wachowiak, Katrin Sass, Corinna Harfouch, Ulrike Krumbiegel, Marga Legal