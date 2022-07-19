Berkshire Nears 20% Stake in Occidental Petroleum After New Buys

Text size





Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett has been steadily adding to his company’s position in Occidental for months.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg





Berkshire Hathaway



continues to add its stake in

Occidental Petroleum



and now holds 19.4% of the energy company after new purchases totaling more than $100 million this past Thursday and Friday, according to a filing late Monday.

Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) bought 1.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) late last week at prices ranging from $56 to $59 a share and now holds 181.7 million shares worth about $11 billion, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.