Berkshire Holds 15.2% of Occidental Petroleum After $350 Million of Buys this Week

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has been enamored of energy stocks this year.

bought about $350 million of stock in





Occidental Petroleum



on Monday and Tuesday, lifting its stake in the energy company to $8.8 billion, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday evening.

Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) purchased 5.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on Monday and Tuesday, with nearly all the purchases occurring on Monday. Berkshire now holds 142.3 million shares of Occidental, a 15.2% interest.