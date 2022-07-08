Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett: Barron’s Top CEOs 2022

Warren Buffett is CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett is snapping up stocks, buying an insurer at a bargain price, and exciting investors in

Berkshire Hathaway

.

Buffett, who turns 92 in August, had been relatively inactive in the wake of the pandemic, but has sharply picked up the pace of investments in 2022.

Berkshire reached an $11 billion deal to buy insurer Alleghany in March at an attractive price, and was a net buyer of more than $40 billion of stocks in the first quarter, including more than $15 billion of

Chevron

.