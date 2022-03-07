Text size





Berkshire Hathaway currently is the sixth most valuable stock in the S&P 500.











Tesla



is the fifth most valuable stock in the



S&P 500.

But Warren Buffett is coming for that spot as investors are finally giving the cold shoulder to growth stocks and giving more love to value stocks.

In the S&P, Tesla (ticker: TSLA) sits behind





Apple



(AAPL),





Microsoft



(MSFT), Google parent





Alphabet



(GOOGL) and





Amazon.com



(AMZN). The market capitalization of those four ranges from about $1.5 trillion to $2.7 trillion, each.