Berkshire Hathaway’s Earnings Are Saturday. Here’s What to Watch.

When



Berkshire Hathaway



reports its third-quarter earnings on Saturday, investors won’t be spending a lot of time looking at the bottom line. The conglomerate’s stock buybacks, equity purchases, and losses from Hurricane Ian and other storms will get more attention.

The company (ticker: BRK. A, BRK. B) has demonstrated its status as a haven this year. The Class A shares are down 5% to $428,800, against a 21% drop in the



S&P 500



It is sitting on a mountain of cash—over $100 billion—and its earnings have been strong, rising 56% in the second quarter helped by increased income from higher short-term interest rates and a larger equity portfolio.