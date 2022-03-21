Berkshire Hathaway to Acquire Reinsurer Alleghany for $11.6 Billion

Text size





Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images





Warren Buffett’s





Berkshire Hathaway



agreed to buy





Alleghany



shares for $848.02 a share in cash, or a total equity value of about $11.6 billion.

The deal represents a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days, the companies said in a statement.