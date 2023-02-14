Berkshire Hathaway Slashes Stake in Taiwan Semi. What Else Buffett Sold.

by

Berkshire Hathaway


slashed its stake in

Taiwan Semiconductor


during the fourth quarter and nearly eliminated what had been a large stake in

U.S. Bancorp


according to filings late Tuesday.

Berkshire Hathaway (ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) reduced its interest in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) to 8.3 million shares in the fourth quarter from 60 million shares in the third quarter, a drop of 86%. The stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) fell to 6.7 million shares from 52.5 million shares, according to a13-F filing Tuesday.