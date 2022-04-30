Berkshire Hathaway: Live Coverage of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

Text size





OMAHA, Neb.—The

Berkshire Hathaway



annual shareholders meeting is back in person for 2022, after a two-year pandemic hiatus moved the so-called “Woodstock for Capitalists” online.

Tens of thousands of Warren Buffett devotees are back in Omaha, Nebraska to hear from the legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO, scoop up discounts at a shareholder-only shopping day, and swap stories of their experiences following Berkshire over the years.

The meeting began with a movie featuring highlights and advertisements from Berkshire’s numerous subsidiaries and equity investments—including Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Borsheims,





Apple



(AAPL), and





American Express



(AXP). It also included humorous skits starring Buffett and his longtime friend and advisor Charlie Munger, and Berkshire-themed parodies of “Uptown Funk” and “Empire State of Mind.”

Flanked by Berkshire’s three vice chairmen—Munger, Greg Abel, and Ajit Jain—a jovial Buffett received a standing ovation and immediately began cracking jokes: “You don’t hear that kind of welcome for the index funds,” he quipped. “The two of us are 190 years old,” Buffett added, referring to himself, 91, and Munger, 98.

Holding up a box of See’s Candies peanut brittle, Buffett spoke about Mary See, whose black-and-white image adorns See’s merchandise. She passed away in 1939. “A lot of people think this is me in drag, but that’s not true,” Buffett said. “There’s a resemblance, but these rumors are started by our competitors.”

Buffett continued with an overview of Berkshire’s first-quarter financial results, which were released on Saturday morning. Operating earnings after taxes rose less than 1% from the year-earlier period, to about $7 billion. The company reduced the pace of its stock buybacks, but Berkshire was active in purchasing other companies’ shares.

Berkshire spent $3.2 billion on share repurchases in the first quarter, and bought $51.9 billion in other equities. The company also sold $10.3 billion worth of non-Berkshire shares. Berkshire ended the period with $102.7 billion in cash and U.S. Treasury bills.

“We will always have a lot of cash on hand,” Buffett said.

Buffett and Munger addressed what they called “gambling” in the stock market, including high-frequency trading, options strategies, and other speculative behavior. That can lead to short-term swings in prices that are buying opportunities for Berkshire, the





Oracle



of Omaha said. “Sometimes markets do crazy things,” Buffett said. “That’s good for Berkshire, not because we’re smart…but because we’re sane.”

The first question of the meeting was about Berkshire quickly becoming more active in the stock market. In Buffett’s 2021 annual shareholder letter, dated Feb. 26, he wrote that there were few attractive opportunities out there. Since then, Berkshire struck a deal to acquire insurer





Alleghany



for $11.6 billion, and scooped up billions of dollars of shares of





Chevron



(CVX),





Occidental Petroleum



(OXY), and





HP



(HPQ).

Asked what changed, Munger said: “We found some things we preferred owning to Treasury bills.” Buffett added, “As usual, Charlie has given the full answer, but I’ll still talk more and say less.”

Buffett explained that Occidental’s capital-return plans and higher oil prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made the stock a buy, and that Alleghany was a natural fit for Berkshire’s insurance operations.

Buffett also said that Berkshire bought additional





Apple



stock in the first quarter. The company owned about 911 million shares of the iPhone maker at the end of March, versus 907.6 million at the end of 2021.

Buffett extolled the virtues of stock buybacks for shareholders, pointing out that Berkshire’s stake in





American Express



had grown to about 20%, from 11%, over the years—without Berkshire buying any additional stock.

“Imagine you owned a farm and had 640 acres, farmed it every year, made a little money on it, enjoyed farming, and somehow 20 years later it turned into 1,100 or 1,200 acres,” Buffett said. “If you do it at the right price, there’s nothing better than buying back part of your own business.”

Berkshire stock has climbed about 7% so far this year, versus a 13% decline for the



S&P 500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected]