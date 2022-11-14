Berkshire Hathaway discloses stakes in TSMC, Jefferies, Louisiana-Pacific, sending those stocks higher

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. added positions in materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp., investment bank Jefferies Financial Group and chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. during the third quarter, according to a filing released after Monday’s closing bell.

The company’s latest 13-F filing revealed a new position in Louisiana-Pacific
LPX,
-1.80%
amounting to nearly 5.8 million shares, along with a new position in Jefferies
JEF,
-1.76%
of 433,558 shares.

Louisiana-Pacific shares were up more than 9% in after-hours trading Wednesday, while shares of Jefferies were up more than 4%.

The Warren Buffett-led company also took a stake in TSMC
TSM,
-1.40%
during the third quarter. That amounted to just over 60 million shares of TSMC’s American depositary shares.

TSMC shares were up nearly 6% in Monday’s aftermarket action.

The 13-F also showed that Berkshire
BRK.B,
-0.26%

BRK.A,
-0.52%
boosted its position in Paramount Global Inc.
PARA,
-1.70%.
The company owned about 91 million shares of Paramount as of the third quarter, up from about 78 million shares as of the second quarter. Paramount’s stock rose more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Berkshire exited its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
BK,
-2.11%,
which had amounted to more than 72 million shares as of the second-quarter filing. Shares of the bank were off 1.3% in after-hours trading.

The company also trimmed positions in a number of names, including Activision Blizzard Inc.
ATVI,
-0.24%
and General Motors Co.
GM,
-2.89%.