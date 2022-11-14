Berkshire Hathaway discloses stakes in TSMC, Jefferies, Louisiana-Pacific, sending those stocks higher

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. added positions in materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp., investment bank Jefferies Financial Group and chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. during the third quarter, according to a filing released after Monday’s closing bell.

The company’s latest 13-F filing revealed a new position in Louisiana-Pacific

LPX,

-1.80%

amounting to nearly 5.8 million shares, along with a new position in Jefferies

JEF,

-1.76%

of 433,558 shares.

Louisiana-Pacific shares were up more than 9% in after-hours trading Wednesday, while shares of Jefferies were up more than 4%.

The Warren Buffett-led company also took a stake in TSMC

TSM,

-1.40%

during the third quarter. That amounted to just over 60 million shares of TSMC’s American depositary shares.

TSMC shares were up nearly 6% in Monday’s aftermarket action.

The 13-F also showed that Berkshire

BRK.B,

-0.26%

BRK.A,

-0.52%

boosted its position in Paramount Global Inc.

PARA,

-1.70% .

The company owned about 91 million shares of Paramount as of the third quarter, up from about 78 million shares as of the second quarter. Paramount’s stock rose more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Berkshire exited its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

BK,

-2.11% ,

which had amounted to more than 72 million shares as of the second-quarter filing. Shares of the bank were off 1.3% in after-hours trading.