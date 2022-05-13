Berkshire Hathaway buys about $52 million of Occidental Petroleum stock

Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

acquired 901,768 shares of Occidental Petroleum

in two purchases this week valued at a combined $52 million, according to a filing. Berkshire Hathaway bought 716,355 shares at $57.32 a share on Tuesday, and then acquired 185,419 shares at a price of $57.34 a share on Thursday. Berkshire Hathaway now owns 143.16 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. Shares of Occidental rose 3% in premarket trades Friday. The stock is up 104% so far this year, compared to a loss of 17.5% by the S&P 500

