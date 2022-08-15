Berkshire Hathaway boosts Apple, Amazon stakes

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

BRK.A,

+0.55%

BRK.B,

+0.42%

added to its positions of Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-0.26%

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+0.63%

over the past quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday. Berkshire reported 10.7 million shares of Amazon, up from 534,000 shares in the previous quarter, and a whopping 895 million shares of Apple, up from about 150 million shares in the previous quarter. Berkshire also exited its 1.4 million shares stake of Verizon Communications Inc.

VZ,

+0.91%

and reduced its stake in General Motors Co.

GM,

-0.20%

to 53 million shares from 62 million reported in the previous quarter.