Berkshire Hathaway boosts Apple, Amazon stakes

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
added to its positions of Amazon.com Inc.
and Apple Inc.
over the past quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday. Berkshire reported 10.7 million shares of Amazon, up from 534,000 shares in the previous quarter, and a whopping 895 million shares of Apple, up from about 150 million shares in the previous quarter. Berkshire also exited its 1.4 million shares stake of Verizon Communications Inc.
and reduced its stake in General Motors Co.
to 53 million shares from 62 million reported in the previous quarter.
