Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

Reuters

White House to host union organizers at Amazon, Starbucks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a White House meeting on Thursday with organizers from unions seeking to represent workers at Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks and other employers. The meeting will include Christian Smalls, who heads the Amazon Labor Union, and other grassroots organizers from Starbucks/SEIU, United Paizo Workers/CWA, Baltimore Public Library/IAM, and a union that has organized workers at an outlet of REI, the outdoor goods retailer, a White House official said. Workers at more than 50 U.S. Starbucks cafes have elected to join the Workers United union, while five stores voted against the union, out of roughly 240 altogether that have sought to hold elections since August.