Benoit-Louis Vuitton loses ‘millions,’ prototype luxury bags in Paris burglary

The Paris home of Louis Vuitton luxury fashion empire heir Benoit-Louis Vuitton was broken into and looted for “millions” worth of luxury goods, including unreleased bags, according to French media.

It happened overnight Sunday into Monday at a swanky home in the high-end Seventh District of France‘s capital, Agence France-Presse reported Monday, near the Eiffel Tower, Invalides military museum and Napoleon’s tomb.

The French news outlet Actu17 reported that the thieves entered around midnight and stole “some bags that are prototypes of great value” along with watches, jewelry and other goods. No one was home at the time., and Vuitton’s most recent Instagram posts have been shared from New York.

Paris’ gang unit is investigating, according to authorities.

Benoit-Louis Vuitton is the sixth-generation grandson of the brand’s namesake founder, who died in 1892. Louis Vuitton is now part of LVMH, based in Paris after the 1987 merger that combined Louis Vuitton and Moet et Chandon.

The company’s products range from luxury accessories to wine and spirits, media and more.

Benoit-Louis Vuitton was reportedly robbed of “millions” worth of luxury goods. Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for BCRF

According to a profile in Prestige, the 45-year-old scion is the company’s director of art, culture and patrimony. He previously led the company’s watch and jewelry design.

Luxury Louis Vuitton bags are both expensive and iconic — coveted by thieves and counterfeiters alike.

The sought-after products have also been targeted by retail theft rings across the U.S.

Among the items stolen were unreleased Louis Vuitton bags. Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Last week, a Washington state teen knocked himself out trying to flee a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue with an estimated $18,000 worth of stolen handbags.

Video shows he ran into a glass window, bumped his head and fell flat to the floor before a security guard took control of the scene. His name was not released because he is a juvenile, but police said they suspected he was part of a retail crime ring.

In April, a group of masked thieves entered a Louis Vuitton store in Ohio and walked out with more than $100,000 in products within minutes.