Bengals tie Cowboys late in the fourth quarter

The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) travel to Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) in NFL Week 2 and will have wide receiver Tee Higgins available as he’s been activated. Higgins was in the concussion protocol last week after a helmet-to-helmet hit by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Both teams are coming off losses to open the season and the Cowboys will start backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who won his only career start – a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 last season.

Cincinnati is coming off a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when quarterback Joe Burrow threw four interceptions and had a fumble. The Bengals came back and forced overtime, but eventually lost.

The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under point total is set at 42.

