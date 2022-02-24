Bengals share letter from Rams season-ticket holder about Cincinnati fans at Super Bowl

Football fans cheer as Super Bowl 56 is underway Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

A Rams season-ticket holder offered praise of Cincinnati Bengals fans who visited SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl 56 earlier this month in a letter shared Wednesday night on Bengals.com.

An excerpt from the letter from the team’s official website:

The fans that traveled from Cincy were amazing. I engaged with numerous Bengals fans starting in the parking lot, to the pre-game activities outside the stadium, pre-game waiting for the game to start, to finally watching the game. I have never experienced such nice, kind, polite fans of the opposing team ever at a Rams game. My Super Bowl experience was fantastic not only because my team won the game, but watching the game with Bengals fans made it all the more special. I sincerely appreciated that.

The Rams season-ticket holder added at the end of the letter that his second-favorite NFL team is now the Bengals.

Earlier this week, The Enquirer’s Scott Springer reported that the Bengals are experiencing renewed popularity for season tickets after their Super Bowl appearance but have not reached the point of selling out for the season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals share Rams season-ticket holder’s letter about Super Bowl fans