Bengals not happy after lost fight against NFL’s playoff scenario

Cincinnati Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn observes practice during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL’s updated playoff scenarios that were released late Thursday night.

While they have every reason to feel this way, the team ultimately lost its fight to the NFL on Friday.

After officially canceling the Week 18 Bills at Bengals game, the NFL needed to map out what Week 18 would like for the Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. All three teams had a lot at stake heading into Monday’s game.

The Bengals are 11-4 and are currently a game and a half up over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings. By default, when the NFL declared the Bengals would only play 16 games this year, the Bengals became the AFC North champions, regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game.

The reason is overall record is the first determining factor in division titles. If the Bengals win, they’ll be 12-4 and the Ravens would be 10-7. If the Ravens win and the Bengals lose, the Bengals would be 11-5 and the Ravens would be 11-6.

The NFL’s new scenario has a big role in what the playoffs could look like for the Bengals and it’s not favorable to Cincinnati. As it stands today, in the NFL’s rule book, if a game is canceled, win percentage determines playoff seeding. However, league owners voted on the newly proposed scenarios Friday and the Bengals came up short

Here’s the NFL’s competitive policy for cancelled games.

“If a game is cancelled, a team’s standing in its division or in its conference (e.g., qualification as a Wild Card in the playoffs or position in playoff seeding) shall be determined on the basis of its final record. When necessary, playoff tiebreakers shall be calculated according to per game average for all teams.”

If the Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday, nothing changes and Cincinnati will host the Wild Card round game at Paycor Stadium regardless of opponent. Here’s the layer that is unfavorable to the Bengals.

The NFL’s new proposal states if the Bengals lose to the Ravens in Week 18 and if those two clubs are scheduled to play a Wild Card game against one another, which is highly likely, the site for that game would be determined by a coin toss. This means the Bengals could be AFC North champions on paper and not get the benefit of hosting a playoff game, like every other division winner.

That’s why the Bengals fought hard against the league’s proposal.

“As far as I’m concerned, we just want the rules to be followed,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “When a game is canceled, you just turn to winning percentage to clarify everything so we don’t have to make up rules. There’s several instances this season when a club is fined or people in our building are fined and we’re being told, ‘Follow the rules. It’s black and white. It’s in the rulebook.’ So now when we point out the rules and you’re told, we’re going to change that, I don’t want to hear about fair and equitable when that’s the case.”

The NFL called a special meeting with the owners on Friday morning after announcing the proposals. For the proposals to go through, the league needed 24 votes. Twenty five owners voted in favor. The Bengals needed nine votes in their favor for the proposal to fail and to be redrafted and amended.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn is on the league’s Competition Committee and reportedly sent a memo to the rest of the league urging them to vote on Cincinnati’s behalf.

Taylor was pleased to see his ownership fight hard for his team.

“They’ve got this team’s back,” he said. “It’s important for the team to know that because somebody’s got to fight for you. It’s clearly not coming from the league. It’s nice to have our ownership and front office support the players like they have. That is important for us.”

The new playoff scenario is unquestionably not fair to the Bengals but all of this won’t matter if the Bengals win on Sunday.

None of what has taken place this week has been fair to anyone, though. If Cincinnati beat the Bills and the Ravens, yes, they would have become the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a shot at the top seed, but there’s no way to know if that would have played out.

There was always a chance Cincinnati would have to go on the road for the Divisional round. What no one ever believed could happen is the Bengals, at 11-4, would ever lose homefield advantage in the Wild Card round and that’s now in question.

And as Taylor said, the Bengals can avoid all of this if they simply just win. That’s what they are focused on moving forward.

“It seems like there are positives for a lot of teams and just negatives for us,” Taylor said. “So, we have the opportunity to play for a coin flip that can only negatively impact us. We don’t have the opportunity to play for a coin flip that positively impact us. Again, let’s just follow the rules and we accept that. We just have to turn our focus to getting ready for Baltimore and then doing everything we can to control what we can control at that point.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: AFC playoff seeding: Cincinnati Bengals lose challenge to NFL changes