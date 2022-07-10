Bengals kicker Evan McPherson marries longtime girlfriend in their Alabama hometown

With one outstanding rookie NFL season under his belt, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson married longtime girlfriend Gracie Groat on Saturday in their hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama.

The couple got engaged about one year ago at Cragsmere Manor in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Evan McPherson: Bengals’ Evan McPherson throws ceremonial first pitch to Hayden Hurst at Reds-Brewers game

While McPherson fans are awaiting more photos from the wedding day, there were social media posts leading up to it (and a couple from Saturday):

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The marquee at Fort Payne’s DeKalb Theatre:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

From @graciegroat via Instagram on Friday:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

From Jerry Clifton via Instagram:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

In May, McPherson threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Brewers-Reds game at Great American Ball Park to teammate Hayden Hurst.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals kicker Evan McPherson marries longtime girlfriend