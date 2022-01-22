Bengals kicker Evan McPherson called his shot on game-winning field goal, Joe Burrow says

Evan McPherson, the Bengals’ rookie kicker many refer to as “Money Mac,” kicked three first-half field goals against the Titans to give Cincinnati a 9-6 lead at the half in Nashville.

His fourth field goal of the game – from 52 yards away as time expired – sent the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the first time since the 1988 season with a 19-16 win.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said that McPherson called his shot before making the game-winning kick.

“He was talking to Brandon (Allen) as he was going out to kick, gave a little warm-up swing and said, ‘Looks like we’re going to the AFC championship game,’ ” Burrow said.

“Ice in his veins. Rookie kicker. Unbelievable. He came in and we knew exactly what we had in camp. You can tell how a kicker is when he walks in the building and how he walks, how he talks to people. That guy’s unbelievable.”

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates after kicking the game-winning 52-yard field goal to defeat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.

Said McPherson of his winning kick: “That’s a kicker’s dream, to have the game on your shoulders.”

McPherson kicked first-quarter field goals of 38 and 45 yards to give Cincinnati a 6-0 lead. After the Titans tied the game but failed to convert a 2-point conversion thanks to Clay Johnston’s stop of Derrick Henry, McPherson kicked his third field goal – from 54 yards – to put the Bengals ahead 9-6.

“He’s got ice in his veins,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said of McPherson. “There’s not much more to be said. He’s just as cool as it gets.”

Social media reactions to McPherson’s remarkable game:

