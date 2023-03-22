Bengals have heard from “several possible suitors” for Jonah Williams

After the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency, the club’s 2022 left tackle Jonah Williams elected to request a trade.

Cincinnati is apparently working to accommodate that request.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati has had trade conversations centered around Williams and has heard from several possible suitors for the offensive tackle.

The 11th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Williams didn’t play in his rookie year due to a shoulder injury. But he’s started 42 games over the last three seasons.

The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option last spring.

While Williams helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship game in 2022, Cincinnati clearly felt like it could upgrade at left tackle by signing Brown. That may affect the kind of compensation Williams will end up fetching in any trade.

