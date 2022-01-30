LeBron James, NFL players and more show love to Super Bowl-bound Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple isn’t afraid to wade into the muddy waters of social media and throw hands.

He is, after all, the guy who took shots at Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy after a Week 15 game. He also traded jabs with guys like Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson before the AFC championship. And, as a bonus, he was fined thousands for taunting Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the divisional round.

Anyway, Apple was it again after his team’s AFC title game win over the Kansas City Chiefs, taking aim at Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill:

Hill responded:

He also had friendlier, team-based thoughts:

Indeed, Apple and Co. stepped up big, just as he has all season while playing the starting spot across from Chidobe Awuzie with Trae Waynes out.

