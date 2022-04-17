Benedict Cumberbatch to Return as ‘SNL’ Host; Arcade Fire Set as Musical Guest

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will return as host of “Saturday Night Live” for the show’s May 7 edition. Arcade Fire is set as musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” confirmed that Cumberbatch will be making a return trip to Stage 8H during the April 16 episode featuring Lizzo as host and musical guest. Cumberbatch, a two-time Oscar nominee, most recently for “The Power of the Dog,” last hosted the NBC late-night institution in 2016.

The versatile actor will stop in at “SNL” as part of the promo campaign for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens May 6. Cumberbatch will also be seen this year in the Netflix fantasy movie “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” based on the 1982 Roald Dahl book of the same name. The property was adapted by director Wes Anderson.

Canadian rockers Arcade Fire are set for a notable sixth appearance on “SNL.” The band most recently performed on the show in March 2018, following stops in 2013 and 2007.

Arcade Fire also has a major project debuting May 6. The band is set to release its long-awaited sixth studio album, “We,” which marks Arcade Fire’s first new effort since 2017’s “Everything Now.” The first single from the new platter, “The Lightning I, II,” has been well-received since it bowed in March.

Cumberbatch is one of the most respected actors of his generation. He was previously nominated for a best actor Oscar for 2014’s “The Imitation Game.” He also earned four Emmy nominations and one win from 2012 to 2017 for his work as iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes in the PBS/BBC adaptation “Sherlock.”

