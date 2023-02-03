Benedict Cumberbatch Leads Netflix ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan & Sister – The Hamden Journal

Benedict Cumberbatch is to lead and EP Netflix’s Eric, playing a puppeteer whose son goes missing in 1980s Manhattan.

Netflix has set cast on the Abi Morgan-penned show from Chernobyl producer Sister and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher II, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls will star opposite Cumberbatch. Cast is rounded out by Clarke Peters, Ivan Morris Howe, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar and Roberta Colindrez.

The six-parter follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick is producing with Sister and Morgan EPing alongside Cumberbatch, Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke and Lucy Forbes.

“Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980’s New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent,” said Morgan. “The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister and Netflix, is irresistible.”

Eric featured on a five-strong Netflix UK drama slate from UK scripted boss Anne Mensah, which also unveiled superhero drama Supacell and a TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ One Day.

Cumberbatch is also starring in Netflix’s untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl movie, revealed earlier this year.