Benedict Cumberbatch Backs UK’s Homes For Ukraine Refugee Initiative – The Hamden Journal

The Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch says he plans to be a part to the UK government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which will enable British people to take in refugees from the embattled country.

Sporting a Ukraine flag badge on the BAFTA red carpet last night, the actor was quoted as saying “everyone needs to do as much as they can” and that he was backing the initiative.

“We all need … to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering… there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself,” Cumberbatch commented, as per the Guardian.

The scheme, which opens from Monday, March 14, will see households that host a Ukrainian refugee for six months awarded £350 a month of funding.

The government’s initiative has been met with a mixed response. Unlike the EU, the UK has declined to significantly streamline the process for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country, with many still needing to apply for visas despite being in the middle of a warzone.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, recently said of the scheme: “We are concerned that people from Ukraine are still not being recognised as refugees and being asked to apply for visas when they just need to be guaranteed protection. This programme falls short of enabling any Ukrainian, particularly the most vulnerable such as children who are alone, to seek safety in the UK and access the full support they urgently need.”

The Power of the Dog picked up two prizes – Best Film and Best Director for Jane Campion – at last night’s BAFTAs.