Benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation sparked by Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner is no stranger to the fans in the Motor City. The former Michigan basketball star was a main cog on the last U-M team to reach the national championship game. And his irritant style, while charming in the maize and blue, is one of his calling cards now in the NBA.

Wagner certain did that and more Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena against the Detroit Pistons.

Late in the second quarter during a Magic possession, Wagner and Killian Hayes were running toward a loose ball that bounced in the backcourt and toward the Pistons’ bench.

As the ball rolled out of bounds, Wagner, giving up on playing the ball, shoved Hayes into the Pistons’ bench area. The Pistons players and coaching staff reacted as Hamidou Diallo, who was in the game, came from behind and shoved Wagner in the back as other Magic players descended on the area.

From there, Hayes regained his footing and throw a punch from behind Wagner, striking him in the back of the head. Also, several Orlando players not in the game came over to the Pistons’ bench area, seemingly to protect teammates.

After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection. Diallo and Hayes were also ejected.

Expect to see plenty of fines and likely suspensions to come from this altercation.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation