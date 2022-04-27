Ben Wheatley To Exec-Produce British Genre Film ‘The Unravelling’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kill List and Sightseers director Ben Wheatley is aboard as executive-producer on UK feature The Unraveling, which will reunite the creative team behind BAFTA and BIFA-nominated 2016 thriller The Ghoul.
The Unravelling follows Michael (Meeten) as he experiences increasing hostility from the world around him – including his own once-loving family, colleagues and friends. Soon, inexplicably and terrifyingly, everyone in the world is trying to kill him.
Budgeted in the $5-7M range, the team have been scouting locations in Tunley’s native Wales. Producers are in early discussions with sales agents.
Tunley comments: “The Unravelling is a domestic psychological drama that turns into a subversive reimagining of a chase movie. And as we’ve been developing this film with the BFI the story – and its world-gone-mad themes – have become more and more relevant.”
Genre specialist Wheatley, who was also an exec-producer on The Ghoul, is currently filming Meg 2: The Trench.
Tunley and Meeten are repped by Independent Talent.