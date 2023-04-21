Ben Stiller questions Dillon Brooks rant about LeBron James after Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks’ comments on LeBron James after the Grizzlies’ 103-93 win in Game 2 to even the best-of-seven series is getting a lot of attention.

First, Skip Bayless added his thoughts Thursday morning on Brooks, saying, “instigating is all he can do,” on his show, “Undisputed,” which he co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe chimed in, adding Brooks, “doesn’t have the game to back it up,” referring to the chirping Brooks was doing in James’ ear throughout the game.

And now the film industry is taking note of Brooks’ comments.

Actor Ben Stiller tweeted Thursday afternoon, “How can you not respect someone til they score 40? That means you let them score 40 on you… if they score 35 you still let them score 35. I don’t understand.”

That’s in reference to Brooks saying, “I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points).”

GIANNOTTO: Dramatic, delusional and dangerous Memphis Grizzlies don’t care what you think | Giannotto

CONTAINING ANTHONY DAVIS: Memphis Grizzlies force Lakers to get uncomfortable after Anthony Davis struggles in Game 2

The Grizzlies tied the series 1-1, on a big night from Xavier Tillman Sr. and without their high-flying, two-time all-star, Ja Morant. The win was a boost of confidence for a team that needed it after a disappointing end to Game 1.

With that confidence came Brooks’ rant and the rest of the basketball world has their eyes on how Brooks and the Grizzlies will respond on the road in Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (9 p.m., ESPN).

Reach Wynston Wilcox at [email protected] and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Dillon Brooks-LeBron James: Ben Stiller on Grizzlies-Lakers rant