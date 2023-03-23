Ben Simmons still only doing individual work after knee injury with just 10 games left in the regular season

Ben Simmons is running out of time this season.

The Brooklyn Nets guard hasn’t played since Feb. 15 while dealing with left knee soreness. More than a month after he went down, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Thursday that Simmons is still limited to individual work in practice.

With just 10 games left in the regular season, it’s unclear if Simmons will be healthy enough to play before the end of the season — though Vaughn insists he isn’t looking that far ahead.

While that’s not ruling Simmons out the rest of the way, it’s not a good sign at this stage of the season.

Simmons has averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, all career lows, in 42 games this season, his first on the court with the Nets after missing all of last season with a back injury. He earlier this month. Simmons is in the third year of a five-year, $177 million deal with the team.

Coach Jacque Vaughn has said that he believes Ben Simmons will play again in the regular season, but he’s rapidly running out of time. (Brad Penner/USA Today)

Vaughn said just last week that Simmons had not sustained any setbacks with his injury, and that he was “progressing.”

“Definitely operate on the belief [that Simmons will play again this season],” Vaughn said last week, . “There’s zero discussions about him not playing. We expect him to be back.”

The Nets enter Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers having lost four straight and with a 39-33 record, which is good for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.