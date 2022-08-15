Ben Simmons, Sixers reach settlement on grievance to recoup lost money

The saga surrounding Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers ended on the court when the Sixers sent him to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that bright them James Harden at the deadline.

However, off the floor, Simmons was still looking to recoup some of the money lost from not playing.

Simmons did not report to the Sixers at the beginning of the 2021-22 season due to a holdout from his trade request to the team and when he did report to them, he didn’t play. The 3-time All-Star cited mental issues and that he wasn’t ready to fully rejoin the team.

The Sixers respected that as they let him work things out, but when Simmons wasn’t keeping the team in the loop, they began fining him. Once he was traded, he filed a grievance with the team to try and recoup some of the $20 million he lost.

They have since come to a settlement.

Adrian Wojnarowski then reported that both sides have agreed to confidentiality on the numbers of the settlement.

Now that Simmons is with the Nets and has reached an agreement with the Sixers, this should officially close the book on the Simmons era in Philadelphia.

