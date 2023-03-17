Ben Simmons reportedly splits with Klutch Sports, looking for new agent

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons got a fresh start with an NBA team last year. Now he’s getting one with his representation.

The former All-Star and his agents at Klutch Sports Group have mutually decided to part ways, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. The two sides reportedly reached the decision after a conversation earlier this week.

Klutch has counted Simmons as a client since he entered the NBA draft in 2016, eventually getting taken first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers after an All-American season at LSU. The agency helped negotiate the five-year, $177 million contract extension he signed in 2019.

That tenure also saw Simmons land endorsement deals with Nike, Beats by Dre, Foot Locker, Upper Deck and more.

Where does Ben Simmons go from here?

Simmons’ career has obviously taken a turn since that 2019 payday. Klutch represented him during his ugly divorce from the Sixers, holding out for the season after demanding a trade and eventually landing with the Nets. Those off-court woes have since given way to on-court ones, as Simmons has looked like a different player with the Nets, and not in a good way.

The 26-year-old is currently averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 26.3 minutes per game, all career lows. Even when adjusting for time or number of possessions, he’s still scoring at by the far lowest rate of his career.

He also hasn’t played since Feb. 15, sitting out the last month with what the Nets have been calling left knee soreness.

Ben Simmons has been a Klutch client since he left LSU. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Nets, in the midst of a rebuild after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, have Simmons under contract for two more years after this season at a salary of $37.9 million in 2023-24 and $40.3 million in 2024-25.

Even with all of that money tying Simmons to the Nets, the future of his career is as hazy as it has ever been. At his best, Simmons was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and capable distributor for the Sixers, but he has looked like a different player in a Brooklyn uniform. Even taking the line of a mutual parting of ways as fact, it’s easy to see why Klutch consented to letting him go, and his next agent could be facing any number of outcomes once his contract is played out.