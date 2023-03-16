Ben Shapiro mocked after he trashes ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ on Twitter

[Source]

Twitter users mocked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for his “failed” screenwriting career after he shared his take on “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“EEAAO”), describing the Oscar-winning film as “meh.”

Shapiro, the 39-year-old co-founder of conservative news site The Daily Wire, described the movie as “confused and generally bizarre” in a tweet on Monday.

“In five years, nobody will watch ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’ The movie is meh. It is overlong (2 hrs 19 min!), confused, and generally bizarre. In fact, nobody has watched a single best picture winner five years later since 2007’s ‘No Country For Old Men.'”

Several Twitter users criticized Shapiro for his take on the movie co-directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels, with one comment reminding the commentator about his past as a screenwriter.

More from NextShark: Blackpink in your ‘PUBG Mobile’ area with first-ever virtual concert

“Everything about Ben Shapiro starts to make sense when you find out he failed as a screenwriter,” a Twitter user wrote.

Shapiro shared some details of his screenwriting efforts in his book “Primetime Propaganda: The True Hollywood Story of How the Left Took Over Your TV,” which was released on May 31, 2011.

According to his account, the young Shapiro met with ABC’s former head of programming Lenny Goldberg soon after he graduated from Harvard Law School at the age of 23.

More from NextShark: Blackpink’s Lisa tests positive for COVID-19

Shapiro, who holds a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles, said Goldberg offered him a proposal to write a pilot episode for a show set at Harvard Law School.

After accepting the offer and completing a speculative screenplay, or spec script, Shapiro reportedly said he began the process of searching for an agent as his screenplay was well-received.

Story continues

Soon after that, Shapiro said he received a call from a television agent informing him that he had been “blacklisted” after looking up his information on Google.

“One of our agents Googled you and found your website,” Shapiro said his agent told him in his book. “I’m not sure we can represent you, because he thinks your political views will make it impossible for you to get a job in this town.”

It was unclear what the screenplay was about as Shapiro never shared the details of it.

This is not the first time Shapiro’s past as a failed screenwriter has been brought up after he shared his review of a popular movie on Twitter.

The conservative commentator once put out a 17-thread tweet where he criticized the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which also stars Dave Bautista.

Other Twitter users under Shapiro’s “EEAAO” review tweet also pointed out the inconsistency of his review, notably how “overlong” the Oscars Best Picture film is, by sharing his past take on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“Rise of Skywalker fan thinks a 2h19m movie is overlong and confused,” one Twitter user commented.

“C’mon man… ‘Rise of Skywalker fan?’ Don’t slander ben like that, there’s no way…oh my god,” another user wrote in their reply accompanied by Shapiro’s review, calling the J.J. Abrams film a “mostly nostalgia-packed joy.”

“Liking Rise of Skywalker alone should exclude Ben from any conversation involving film criticism,” another user commented.

Shapiro’s most recent venture into film, 2022’s “Terror on the Prairie,” was a box-office bomb, grossing only $804 at the box office.

The Shapiro-produced film stars Gina Carano, who was fired from the Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” after making numerous controversial remarks online comparing the treatment of conservatives to Jewish people during the Holocaust.