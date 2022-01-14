Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is No. 5 in NFL history in postseason passing yards. By the end of Sunday night’s game, Roethlisberger should be No. 3.

Roethlisberger has passed for 5,757 passing yards in the playoffs in his career. Joe Montana is in fourth place all-time with 5,772 and Brett Favre is in third with 5,855.

That means Roethlisberger needs only 99 yards on Sunday night against the Chiefs to move into third place in NFL history. Roethlisberger has only been held to less than 99 yards four times in 271 career games, so it’s a safe bet that he’ll reach 99 yards on Sunday night.

What Roethlisberger won’t do is move any higher than No. 3 in NFL history. Tom Brady is first with 12,449 postseason passing yards, and Peyton Manning is second with 7,339. So Roethlisberger will get to third and stay at third.

And Roethlisberger may not stay at third for long. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is No. 6 all time with 5,669 postseason passing yards. When the Packers play their first playoff game next weekend, Rodgers may move ahead of Roethlisberger, Montana and Favre all in one game.

Ben Roethlisberger set to pass Joe Montana, Brett Favre in playoff passing yards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk