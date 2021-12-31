Ben Platt, Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross, more reflect on 2021

2021 wasn’t exactly the “return to normal” we so hoped for with the rollout of life-saving vaccines following a disappointing, pandemic-fueled 2020. Yet somehow, we are facing 2022 as U.S. COVID-19 cases approach record numbers for the pandemic, thanks in part to the new, highly-contagious omicron variant.

As we all reflect on the highs and lows of the past year and prepare to welcome a new year, we aren’t alone.

Ben Platt put it bluntly, saying 2021 “often deeply sucked,” but praised his boyfriend Noah Galvin for somehow making it “mostly wonderful.”

See how more celebrities are bidding farewell to 2021 and their hopes and wishes for 2022.

Britney Spears is looking back at 2021 after being freed from her 14-year-long conservatorship with an inspiring Instagram post. She shared a clip showing a flock of birds being released from their cages and flying free into the air while Jaymes Young’s song “Infinity” played in the background. Spears captioned the post “SYMBOLIC of my year this year.”

For Kris Jenner and the Kardashian family, 2021 included many celebrations: “my kids’ birthdays, my grandkids’ birthdays, Mother’s Day, and of course an engagement!”

“It is no coincidence that my top Instagram posts of 2021 are posts about celebration,” Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside a collage of photos, including one of Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

“I am reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with each other in celebration of love, life, health and happiness… the things we can often take for granted as we go about our day-to-day lives. Every day is a blessing. Every birthday is a gift. Every day we say I love you to our family members, every night we say goodnight to our loved ones, every morning we wake up and do what we love, surrounded by those we love.”

Jenner concluded her heartfelt post acknowledging the challenges of this year and the importance of coming together “to celebrate the highs.”

“Thank you for being here with us. You all mean more to us than you will ever know and I pray that you all find many reasons to celebrate in 2022! Sending you so much love!! Happy New Year!!!!”

Lindsay Lohan shared a collage of some of her favorite moments with her family and her fiancé, Bader Shammas, whom she got engaged to last month, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy New Year!! May your new year be blessed with peace, love, happiness and good health! Sending lots of love and prayers of joy to everyone! #nye2021,” she wrote Friday morning.

Jenna Dewan posted a series of pics of her and her family, children Calum, 1, her son with partner Steve Kazee, Everly, 7, her daughter with ex Channing Tatum, and Kazee himself. The actress looked back on 2021 and opined the past year would never be forgotten.

Dewan wrote: “We quarantined, quarantined again (in australia!), stayed in sweats all day, moved, went back to glam, work and made some of my bestest friends (swipe for sneak peek of Come Dance with Me..!), fell in love with playing a firefighter and working on one of my favorite shows ever, felt normal and went on dates again (!), snuggled, lost our beloved family dog Violet, grieved, cried and hugged together, worked together, had family over for holidays finally, played, and most of all- loved hard.

I’m proud of all of us. Loving you all into this new year! ❤️✨❤️✨.”

Tracee Ellis Ross offered fans a “dance wrap-up” from “what year are we about to be done with? 2020? 2021? Who knows. Who cares.”

She added: “Trying to stay in the joy cuz this crap is a lot.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are focusing on their health in the coming year. “Swolemates,” Biel captioned a video of the couple doing an impressive synchronized workout together. “See you in 2022.”

Jada Pinkett Smith has already created a new-year mantra for herself, which she shared on Instagram: “May the Great Supreme show you your Divine worth and may you be inspired to build a life that reflects it,” she shared on Instagram with the caption, “I’m ready for 2022.”

Taylor Swift seems to be feeling 2022. Alongside a confetti-filled video with her cat, she wrote, “Benjamin is 22 in cat years. #ImFeeling2022.” She paired the clip with her song “22” while she mouthed the lyrics: “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.”

Country music singer Thomas Rhett is looking ahead with some humor. He shared a picture of his 1-year-old daughter Lennon pulling her hair back and looking a bit frazzled and wrote: “Lennon’s mood towards 2022.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Year’s: Ben Platt, Britney Spears, more reflect on 2021