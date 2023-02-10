Ben Foster, Maria Bakalova, More Set For ‘Floodplain’ From Topic Studios – EFM – The Hamden Journal

Ben Foster (The Survivor), Justice Smith (Sharper), Katherine Waterston (Babylon) and Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies) are set to star in the Topic Studios thriller Floodplain from director Tim Sutton.

The film explores themes of family trauma, environmental justice and race via the story of a man (Foster) who must return to his hometown to help prevent a catastrophic flood and confront the mistakes from his past.

Floodplain reteams Topic Studios with Foster following their work together on Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace. Bill Gullo wrote the script, with Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz (La La Land) of Original Headquarters to produce alongside Annie Marter (The Devil All the Time). Topic Studios will finance the pic, with Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Jennifer Westin exec producing for the company.

Crystal Bourbeau will introduce the project to buyers at EFM with UTA Independent Film Group, which is co-repping the domestic rights. The film is set to enter production later this spring.

Topic Studios recently brought the acclaimed films Theater Camp, Shortcomings and Infinity Pool to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The former, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize and sold to Searchlight Pictures, with the latter now out in theaters.

Foster is represented by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Smith by WME, The Kohl Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Waterston by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment, Lark Management in London, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Bakalova by CAA, Brookside Artist Management, and Insight Management & Production; Sutton by Anonymous Content and Granderson Des Rochers; Gullo by Lit Entertainment Group and Granderson Des Rochers; and Horowitz by CAA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.