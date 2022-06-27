Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Drives Lamborghini Rental Into Parked Car

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel got in deep water after appearing to drive a rental Lamborghini into a parked car.

Viral video shared by TMZ showed the actor letting his son get behind the wheel of the revved-up supercar with Jennifer Lopez sitting in the back. Somehow it went into reverse, appearing to make light contact with a BMW.

Both the actor and the lad can be seen checking for possible damage, but Affleck’s rep told the gossip site there was none. Photos showed Affleck having an animated conversation with employees and comforting Samuel with a hug as Lopez seemed typed on her phone.

“Everyone is fine,” an Affleck rep told Entertainment Tonight.

777 Exotics, a luxury car rental business in Los Angeles, confirmed there was no damage.

“When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” an employee explained to the New York Post. “We have a small lot and the cars are close.”

“They seemed happy and continued to browse,” the worker added.

The dealership told ET that there was “no accident” at all, but that seemed contradict the reaction of an employee, Affleck and his son.

Affleck shares Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “The Tender Bar” star announced his second engagement to Lopez in April, nearly two decades after their first.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel back in 2013. (Photo: Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

