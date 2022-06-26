Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old Samuel has minor Lamborghini mishap

Not the summer blockbuster he was hoping for.

Ben Affleck’s young son got behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini on Sunday and smacked the pricey sports car into another vehicle when he accidentally drove in reverse.

Affleck and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez were at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles when 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck got into a fender bender.

Affleck let his son — who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — jump into the driver’s seat of the flashy car.

The car went into reverse and made contact with a white BMW.

Samuel Affleck then got out of the car and checked on the two cars, according to the footage.

A representative for Affleck told TMZ that there was no damage. An employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, told the gossip site there was no accident and the cars were just close together.