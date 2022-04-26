Ben Affleck responds to Emma Hernan’s dating app claim on ‘Selling Sunset’

Ben Affleck is responding to claims made by “Selling Sunset” star Emma Hernan that the two matched on a dating app.

During the fifth episode of the shows fifth season, Hernan said that she had previously matched with Affleck on the ultra-exclusive dating app Raya “right before” he got back together with Lopez last year.

Ben Affleck responds to Emma Hernan’s dating app claim on

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” a representative for Affleck told TODAY. (Interesting to note, the comment doesn’t actually refute Hernan’s claim, just that he hasn’t been on the app for “several years.”)

During the episode when talking about her love life with Chrishell Stause, Hernan brought up that she was on Raya, a membership-based app traditionally used by celebrities and influential individuals, which piqued Stause’s interest. The former soap opera star brought up old rumors of Affleck on the app, to which Hernan said, “He may or may not have been texting me.”

Hernan said that she had matched with Affleck on the dating app and he had asked her out for coffee.

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer!” Stause pointed out, referring to his rekindled romance with Lopez after they split nearly two decades prior.

Hernan told TODAY in a recent interview that while the two “talked for a little bit,” they ultimately never met up, though she still called the actor “super, super sweet.”

Affleck and Lopez had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s. After meeting on the set of the movie “Gigli,” the couple got engaged in 2002, postponed their 2003 wedding due to “excessive media attention,” and called it quits the following year.

The two engaged in subsequent relationships, with Affleck eventually marrying Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, Samuel, 10. The couple wed in 2005, but officially divorced in 2018 after a long separation.

Lopez was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and the couple share 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. The “Marry Me” star was in a high-profile relationship with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, to whom she got engaged to in March 2019. The couple ultimately split last year after four years of dating.

Affleck and Lopez, affectionally dubbed “Bennifer” during their first romance, reunited last year and have been going strong ever since, so much so that the couple got engaged for a second time earlier this month. Lopez shared the news in a video on her fan website, onthejlo.com, admiring the green diamond ring on her finger.

Days later in another video, she recalled the moment that Affleck popped the question, calling the moment “unexpected.”

“My love came in, Ben came in, and he got down on one knee and he said some things that I’ll never forget,” she explained. “And then he pulled out a ring and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And it was the most perfect moment.”

Lopez said she was “feeling so lucky,” adding, “It’s not often you get a second chance at true love.”