Ben Affleck reacts to Snoop Dogg flubbing his name during the Golden Globes nominations

“Been Aflac” — more commonly known as Ben Affleck — has responded to Snoop Dogg’s mispronunciation of his name during the 2022 Golden Globes nominations.

Following a year of scrutiny over its lack of diverse membership and questionable practices, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled its list of nominees in film and television in December with the rapper serving as its emcee.

While announcing Affleck’s name in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance in The Tender Bar, Snoop stumbled a bit but quickly corrected himself, offering an apology to Affleck from the podium.

Affleck has now responded to the moment, laughing it off during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday.

“That was nice,” Affleck said. “He did get the emphasis a little off, yes. It’s funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, ‘Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.’ Now it sounds like the duck commercial. Aflac!”

The actor says telemarketers also had trouble with his family’s last name.

“When I was a kid, my parents, I always remember them, like, in the days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription or something and they would go, ‘A. F as in Frank. F as in Frank,'” he recalled. “And I was always like, ‘Why did they always do that?’ And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, ‘Mr. and Mrs. A-S-S-L-I-C-K.'”

“I was like, ‘Oh, I see!'” Affleck continued. “You’d hate to have that misunderstood.”

The actor has been on the press circuit promoting The Tender Bar, a coming-of-age drama that centers on J.R., a young boy (played by Daniel Ranieri) in 1970s Long Island who comes under the guardianship of his bartender uncle (Affleck).

The George Clooney–directed film premieres Jan. 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Affleck’s interview with Clarkson above.

