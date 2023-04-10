Ben Affleck and Matt Damon bought matching Jeeps when they first made it in Hollywood and ‘flipped a coin’ to decide who got which color

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; HECTOR MATA/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon bought “his-and-his” Jeeps when they first made it in Hollywood.

In an interview with IMDb, Damon said they “flipped a coin” to see who got which color.

Affleck and Damon are currently promoting “Air,” their movie about Nike signing Michael Jordan.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon bought matching Jeeps when they first gained success in Hollywood.

In an interview with IMDb, Affleck, Damon, and their “Air” costars were asked what they bought after making it big. Chris Tucker told the outlet he wanted to buy a car after his first Hollywood success — and Affleck agreed.

“It was the exact same thing actually for me and Matt, and not only that — we wanted the same car,” Affleck said. “We both wanted to get the Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport — it was like the really dope, new truck at the time.”

Damon, who did his interview with costar Marlon Wayans, confirmed the story.

“We both wanted to get a hunter green one, so we flipped a coin and the loser got a black one and the winner got a green one,” Damon said. According to Damon, Ben lost the coin flip — which the best friends called “the biggest coin toss of our lives” — and ended up with the black Jeep.

“Then we ended up with, like, his-and-his black and green Jeep trucks,” Affleck added. “And we’d always be like ‘whose truck are we going to take?’ because we lived together.”

Matt Damon, Robin Williams, and Ben Affleck at the 1998 Oscars.Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Affleck and Damon first found major success in 1997 with their film “Good Will Hunting.”

The film, which the pair wrote and starred in, told the story of Will Hunting (Matt Damon), an MIT janitor and secret math genius, as he finds his way with the help of his therapist Sean, played by Robin Williams.

The film earned Affleck and Damon an Oscar and Golden Globe Award for their writing.

Their newest film, “Air,” which Affleck directed, takes audiences behind the scenes at Nike in 1984 as the struggling company tries to acquire basketball star Michael Jordan for an endorsement.

Affleck plays Phil Knight, Nike’s CEO at the time, and Damon portrays executive Sonny Vaccaro, the man tasked with signing Jordan.

Actors Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and Chris Messina also star in the film.

“Air” is currently in theaters.

