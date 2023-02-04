Bellator 290 live and official results, video stream (6 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/live/vXwhLJm13To?feature=share
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Bellator 290 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (30-7 MMA, 8-2 BMMA) puts his title on the line in a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), who is set to retire after the fight. Bader won their first meeting in 2019 with a 35-second knockout.
In the co-feature, middleweight champ Johnny Eblen (12-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) puts his belt up for the first time when he takes on challenger Anatoly Tokov (31-3 MMA, 7-0 BMMA). Plus, Sabah Homasi (17-10 MMA, 6-4 BMMA) and Brennan Ward (16-6 MMA, 11-6 BMMA) will be Bellator’s first fight to air on CBS to open the main card.
Full Bellator 290 results include:
Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya
Result:
Records: Ethan Hughes (3-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Yusuf Karakaya (1-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Jonathan Romero
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
Result:
Records: Isaiah Hokit (2-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA), Peter Ishiguro (2-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Herb Dean
Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
Result:
Records: Jaylon Bates (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), Jornel Lugo (8-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Frank Trigg
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
Result:
Records: Darrion Caldwell (15-5 MMA, 11-5 BMMA), Nikita Mikhailov (9-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Raphael Davis
Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara
Result:
Records: Diana Avsaragova (5-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Alejandra Lara (9-6 MMA, 3-5 BMMA)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Jonathan Romero
Karl Albrektsson vs. Grant Neal
Result:
Records: Karl Albrektsson (13-4 MMA, 2-2 BMMA), Grant Neal (6-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Blake Grice
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
Result:
Records: Chris Gonzalez (7-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA), Max Rohskopf (7-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Frank Trigg
Ali Isaev vs. Steve Mowry
Result:
Records: Ali Isaev (9-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Steve Mowry (10-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Herb Dean
Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
Result:
Records: Henry Corrales (20-6 MMA, 8-6 BMMA), Akhmed Magomedov (9-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Jonathan Romero
Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin
Result:
Records: Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Lorenz Larkin (24-7 MMA, 6-2 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Raphael Davis
Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro
Result:
Records: Neiman Gracie (11-4 MMA, 9-4 BMMA), Dante Schiro (8-4 MMA, 1-2 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Referee: Blake Grice
Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward
Result:
Recap:
Records: Sabah Homasi (17-10 MMA, 6-4 BMMA), Brennan Ward (16-6 MMA, 11-6 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: CBS
Referee: Blake Grice
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov
Result:
Recap:
Records: Johnny Eblen (12-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA), Anatoly Tokov (31-3 MMA, 7-0 BMMA)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: CBS
Referee: Frank Trigg
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko
Result:
Recap:
Records: Ryan Bader (30-7 MMA, 8-2 BMMA), Fedor Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: CBS
Referee: Herb Dean
