Bella Thorne says she refused to sign photos of herself for someone because they were too sexy and ‘inappropriate’

Bella Thorne spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Sunday.Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage/Getty

Thorne recalled being “offended” by a man while attending the Sundance Film Festival in January.

She claimed the autograph seeker asked her to sign “sexy” and “underage” photos of herself.

Bella Thorne said she refused to autograph photos of herself because they were “super sexy” and inappropriate.

Thorne said the incident happened at the Sundance Film Festival in January, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner. The 25-year-old starred in Eddie Alcazar’s “Divinity,” a science-fiction thriller that debuted at the annual event. THR noted that Thorne was “swarmed by autograph seekers” at one point, leading to an uncomfortable interaction with one man.

“I normally don’t tell them off but they offended me,” Thorne told the outlet. “It was this guy and he was shoving photos in front of me and I looked away for a second and looked back and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover. It’s super sexy and my butt is out and I’m wearing lingerie and I’m topless.”

Thorne continued that she declined to autograph the photo, but the fan was persistent.

“I said I wouldn’t sign that and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, ‘No, I’m not signing that,'” Thorne told THR. “He pulled out another photo of a magazine with another sexy image. He was like, ‘Come on, Bella. Sign it for me.’ I didn’t like it. It was inappropriate.”

Thorne clarified to THR that some of the photos he asked her to sign were taken when she was underage.

Bella Thorne appeared in “Divinity” at the Sundance Film Festival.Anna Pocaro/Getty Images

“There was some stuff there from a Candies campaign that I did when I was 16 and it was clear that he wanted me to sign things that were viewed as sexy and even underage and I was like, ‘Give me something else.’ He said, ‘Aren’t they all sexy?’ No, enough is enough,” Thorne said. “But I get it, they have to make money and everyone has a job so I get that. It was just that I was under 18 and it’s inappropriate.”

Representatives for Thorne did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In the interview, Thorne said the experience actually related to one of her upcoming short films.

Bella Thorne said some of the photos were taken from magazine shoots.Jim Spellman/Getty Images

“You also can’t spend your time trying to take back these moments or moments that you were too sexy or think that being a woman is only this or that,” Thorne said. “That’s what my other short addresses, it’s about growing up and being told from a very young age or by experiences that life as a woman means that people are either going to take something from you or you’re going to give it to them. It’s not always going to be your choice. And how do you deal with that?”

Thorne has previously spoken about being sexualized during her career.

She appeared on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, “High Low,” in December 2022 and said Disney almost fired her after she wore a bikini at the beach as a teenager. Thorne also told Ratajkowski that she lost a role at 10 years old because a director accused her of “flirting with him.”

