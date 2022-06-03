Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo End Engagement After More Than a Year: Source

Singers Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo at Rome Film Fest 2021. Time is up photocall. Rome (Italy), September 16th, 2021

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have called it quits.

More than a year after officially announcing their engagement in March 2021, Thorne and Mascolo have split, a source close to the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

“Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably.”

Reps for each have not commented.

The pair were first linked in April 2019, just days after Thorne, 24, announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship.

RELATED: Bella Thorne Engaged to Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Bella Thorne

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne

Months later, the former Shake It Up star and Mascolo, 28, went Instagram official in June 2019.

And in September 2019, the pair showed some PDA on the red carpet for the world premiere of Thorne’s directorial debut, Her and Him, at Oldenburg’s Film Festival in Germany.

Thorne first teased an engagement on Instagram in January 2021, sharing a picture of Mascolo with several wedding ring emojis in the caption. “💍💍💍big announcement coming soon,” the Famous in Love star wrote. “I’m so happy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Three months later, she and the Italian singer announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating. “She said YES @bellathorne,” Mascolo shared on Instagram while Thorne shared a video of herself showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both,” Mascolo said in a video shared on his Instagram Story.

Story continues

RELATED: Bella Thorne’s ‘Shake It’ Video Wasn’t Meant to Be Controversial: ‘It Was About Having Fun’

bella thorne and benjamin mascolo

Jacopo Raule/Getty Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo

The pair recently co-starred in the romance flick Time Is Up, released in September 2021, and attended several red carpet events including Rome Film Fest together to promote the film.

They spoke to TooFab around the release of Time Is Up, which marked Mascolo’s acting debut. “In general, to act with someone for their first time and [them] being the lead of the movie is so difficult for anyone, and so rare that it even happens,” Thorne said at the time.

“So, going into it, I didn’t know what it was gonna be like. I just trusted Ben,” she continued. “He was a natural right off the bat, and that takes a long time to learn in this industry.”

“We never had a fight ever the whole entire time we were filming, like there was never a new issue, so it was really just smooth sailing, the whole time,” Thorne added. “I’ve also never worked with someone that I’ve dated. So for me I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ But it was great.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mascolo opened up about the process of working with a romantic partner.

“It’s beautiful to have this as a stepping stone of our relationship, and we fell even more in love on this movie because … It’s the first time we would work together, and so many hours a day, we have a lot of stress and a lot of responsibility, and we just went for it,” he told the outlet. “We came out on the other side and we were stronger as a couple, it was a win-win on everything.”