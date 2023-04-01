Bella Ramsey shares rare photo of younger self with sweet message on Transgender Day of Visibility

Bella Ramsey found a special way to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility.

In honor of the annual observance on March 31, which pays homage to trans people while also acknowledging their struggles, Ramsey, 19, shared a sweet photo of herself as a little kid with an encouraging message.

“Happy TDOV to this little dude!” Ramsey wrote. “I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be. Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends. #TransDayOfVisibility.”

In the comments, Ramsey’s “Last of Us” co-star Melanie Lynskey responded to her tweet, writing “You are so awesome ” with three red heart emojis.

Kimya Dawson from the indie group, The Moldy Peaches, shared a photo of herself as a little girl and wrote, “Ohhhhh, ‘gender funky.’ I think those are the words I have been looking for all this time. High five to little you from little me.”

A fan added, “I didn’t have the vocabulary either, not even sure it existed then, but I’m so… proud, hopeful, and joyous that it’s something that can be talked about now. I’m sooo thankful to people with a presence and a platform who speak up. Thank you Bella. You’re an awesome dude!”

In January, Ramsey opened up about her gender identity in an interview with The New York Times, revealing she’s “always been very fluid.”

She also talked about what it was like to be referred to as “he.”

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting,” Ramsey said.

When the discussion turned to how she filled out forms, Ramsey said she likes to check the “nonbinary” option when it’s available.

“I’m very much just a person,” she said. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Story continues

In a February interview with GQ, the “Game of Thrones” star echoed the same sentiment and said she elected to use she/her pronouns for the course of the interview.

Ramsey isn’t the first celebrity to open up about their gender identity. Singer Janelle Monáe, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sara Ramírez and “Crazy, Stupid, Love” actor Lio Tipton also came out as nonbinary in recent years.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com