Bell Acquires Content Package Including Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Canada’s Bell Media has acquired more than 1,000 hours of content including Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Ex Machina and Boyhood from FilmRise.

The deal also includes movies such as Steve Carell-starring Foxcatcher and multiple factual shows like Unsolved Mysteries and Kitchen Nightmares for Canadian studio Bell’s digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies.

Additional content will be added over the coming months.

The announcement was made jointly today by FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher and Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming at Bell Media.

“This partnership allows us to deepen our content offering on CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, delivering more titles and more choice for viewers,” added Stockman.

The deal was brokered by Michael L. Smith of Warbun Consulting Inc.