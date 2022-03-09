Belichick’s love-hate relationship with ‘shutdown’ corners

Mar. 9—Winning isn’t as cookie-cutter-like as we prefer it to be.

Remember the “Is it Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?” clown show argument that took over the country the first year after their split?

In other words, Brady and Belichick did not do this alone here the last two decades.

They had help. As we are seeing come Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination time, the Dynamic Duo has had lots and lots of help.

If there is another position, outside of franchise quarterback/Brady, that had a consistent piece in the New England Patriots unparalleled success, it is cornerback. Or, to be blunt, “shutdown” cornerback.

As in a guy who makes plays against the best of the best wide receivers, allowing defensive coaches some leeway in using more resources in other areas.

In each of the nine Super Bowl trips since 2001, the Patriots have had that elite cornerback, some more elite than others.

It’s a “Who’s Who” including Ty Law (’01, ’03, ’04), Asante Samuel (’04, ’07), Devin McCourty (’11), Darrelle Revis (’14), Malcolm Butler (’16) and Stephon Gilmore (’17, ’18) were those dudes.

Technically speaking, Aqib Talib could be on this list, the shutdown corner on back-to-back AFC Championship losses in Denver in 2012 and 2013.

Bye-bye, J.C.

So is Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, coming off a second team All-Pro season, ranking him among the top four cornerbacks this past season.

Or make that {em}”was.”

The Patriots, as in Belichick, have decided Jackson is not worth the $18 million he would’ve received if the Patriots assigned the franchise tag to him for the 2022 season.

By applying the “tag,” the Patriots could’ve bought time to attempt to come to an agreement with Jackson for a long-term deal.

It’s not going to happen.

Instead, the 26-year-old Jackson will become a free agent — probably four years, $80 million, with $60 guaranteed — and, really, a footnote in Belichick’s relationship with this position. It includes several players he could be credited with developing.

Belichick has shown throughout his tenure that he is against making any player the highest paid for their position. It appeared Gilmore was close, but that contract was deemed “unplayable” by Gilmore after he copped the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award after Year 2 here.

Leave over money

One common bond with Jackson and his shutdown brethren in New England has been all of them — except McCourty who transitioned to safety — left over money.

Shutdown cornerbacks do not, it appears, have membership in the NFL’s Hometown Discount Club.

What makes this decision different from other shutdown guys who left for greener pastures is Belichick has always had a shutdown corner in waiting.

There does not appear to be one.

It has been said that Jonathan Jones could be that guy. That’s a big “could.” Noted more for quickness, he seems suited to that all-important “slot” cornerback role.

And Jalen Mills, the other Patriots cornerback, is definitely the “Robin” to any shutdown cornerback candidate.

Competing and/or winning at the highest level in New England has revolved around this position, too.

Finding the next Batman of Patriots cornerbacks is going to be an interesting and difficult journey. But most of all, with nobody in line, finding the next one is a big risk.

