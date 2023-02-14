Belgian goalkeeper dies after reportedly collapsing on field following penalty save

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died at the age of 25 during a match last weekend. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

A Belgian goalkeeper died suddenly during a match on Saturday at the age of 25.

Arne Espeel, who plays for Winkel Sport B in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, reportedly collapsed after he saved a penalty shot against Westrozebeke 15 minutes into the second half of the game. Emergency services were unable to resuscitate Espeel and he was pronounced dead soon after he was taken to the hospital. The game was stopped.

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel,” the club said in a statement. “We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought.”

“This is a disaster and a shock to everyone,” Winkle manager Patrick Rotsaert said. “Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and willing to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our entire club.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but no new details have been released.

According to Belgian news, more than 1,000 people, including Espeel’s family, showed up to walk in silence in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, where the team plays in a village in West Flanders in honor of Espeel.