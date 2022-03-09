Belarusians in Ukraine to fight Russia

Storyful

Civilians Flee Toward Kyiv Over Destroyed Bridge in Irpin

At least 10,000 civilians have evacuated from Irpin to Kyiv across the ruins of a destroyed bridge over the past few days, according to France 24.Civilians are fleeing the Russian invasion and attempting to reach the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, which is still controlled by Ukraine. To do so, they must cross a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian military to slow the Russian advance. Civilians use planks of wood to walk across the ruins of the bridge.President Zelensky denounced Russia after civilians in Irpin were killed by shelling: “They were just trying to get out of town. To escape. The whole family. How many such families have died in Ukraine. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war.” Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful