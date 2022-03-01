Belarus’ Lukashenko may have accidentally shared a map of Russia’s Ukrainian-invasion plans

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko (left) following their talks at in Moscow on February 18, 2022.Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

The Belarusian president may have revealed Russia’s plan of attack on Ukraine on live TV.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko showed “what looks like an actual invasion map,” a reporter tweeted.

The map also showed Ukraine divided into four sections.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko may have accidentally revealed Russia’s invasion plans of Ukraine on live television.

A short video shared by Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan on Twitter showed Lukashenko pointing to a map of Ukraine. He is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I thank these guys!” Lukashenko said although it is unclear who he was referring to. “They warned us, and literally, six hours before the launch of the missiles, we discovered this, and the Russians… Iskanders [tactical missile system] were located here, right?”

At that point, someone off-screen says: “In the Mazyr area,” referring to a Belarusian city.

“In the Mazyr area,” Lukashenko continued. “We hit these rockets, these positions. And we haven’t seen them afterward. During the offensive of the Russians in Ukraine, we already did not see them from the position. That’s why I’m saying, yes, we have made launches from the territory of Belarus and I told frankly which positions we targeted. Sit down.”

The video appeared to be published by a Belarusian pro-state Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s parliament said on Tuesday that Belarusian troops had entered the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine, near the country’s border with Belarus.

It said the information was confirmed by Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The development came hours after Lukashenko told state news media that his country’s troops were not joining Russia in its assault on Ukraine.

A US defense official told reporters on Tuesday there was “no confirmation that the Belarusians are entering Ukraine, we’ve seen no indication of that,” per Politico.

Tuesday marks day six of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting protests across the world, including in Russia. Western nations have since levied heavy sanctions and other restrictive financial measures against Russia, in moves strongly condemned by the Kremlin.

Lukashenko, often referred to as “Europe’s last dictator,” is an authoritarian who has been in power since 1994.

He is widely considered to be a puppet of Putin, and relies heavily on the Kremlin’s support to stay in power. Lukashenko faced mass protests in Belarus in 2020 after he won a sixth term in an election widely regarded as rigged.

The Belarusian dictator faced global condemnation last year for grounding a Ryanair flight with a fake bomb threat (escorting it into Minsk with a fighter jet) in order to arrest a prominent dissident. Experts said Lukashenko would not have engaged in such a brazen move without Putin’s permission.

Lukashenko is now Putin’s closest ally in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider