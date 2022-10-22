Belal Muhammad pummels Sean Brady for standing TKO stoppage

ABU DHABI – In case anyone forgot Belal Muhammad’s name, perhaps they’ll remember now.

Saturday at UFC 280, Muhammad (22-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) blasted Sean Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) with dozens of punches leading to a standing TKO stoppage in Round 2 of their featured preliminary card bout.

Muhammad’s pressure was apparent from the opening bell as he tried to close the distance on his then-undefeated opponent. Brady’s response was leg kicks and jabs, both of which worked but were unable to halt Muhammad’s pressure completely.

After a brief takedown attempt at the end of the opening round, Muhammad finished off the frame with some big punches, which Brady responded to.

Right back to the pressure, Muhammad closed the distance on Brady again. Brady shot, but was denied. Opening up in the striking, Muhammad began to land over and over. As Brady retreated, he was met with follow-up punch after punch. He attempted to circle around the cage, but Muhammad cut him off at each turn.

Referee Lukasz Bosacki gave Brady plenty of opportunities to defend himself, but the successful onslaught by Muhammad continued. Eventually, Bosacki saw enough, dove in, and saved Brady.

With the win, Muhammad called for a top-tier opponent – either welterweight champion Leon Edwards, top contender Khamzat Chimaev, or someone else. With the victory, Muhammad has not lost in his past nine outings.

Meanwhile, Brady loses for the first time as a professional. He entered UFC 282 with UFC wins over the likes of Michael Chiesa and Jake Matthews among others.

The up-to-the-minute UFC 280 results include:

Belal Muhammad def. Sean Brady via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:47

Caio Borralho def. Makhmud Muradov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nikita Krylov def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Armen Petrosyan def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Malcolm Gordon via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:26

Karol Rosa def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

